State Street Corp Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 1,904.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.77% of Arko worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 301.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of ARKO opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Arko Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

