State Street Corp Increases Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.53% of FRP worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 543 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $30,261.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $579.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.68.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 101.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

