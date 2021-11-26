State Street Corp Increases Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 3,669.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.87% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,882 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,026 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($45.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

