State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

State Street Corp grew its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,960 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.09% of Vera Bradley worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 28.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $348.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.