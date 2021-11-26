State Street Corp Invests $7.45 Million in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 705,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000. State Street Corp owned about 3.71% of Innoviz Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

