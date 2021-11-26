State Street Corp Invests $8.18 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

