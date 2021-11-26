State Street Corp Purchases 76,290 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

State Street Corp increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.92% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 689.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70,595 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,465,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,430,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 21,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $764,960.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,291,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.12. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

