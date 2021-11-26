State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 307,711 Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 307,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,210,000. State Street Corp owned 1.94% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 139.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NOTV opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.31 million, a P/E ratio of -138.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

