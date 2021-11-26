State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.73% of Gatos Silver worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GATO opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several research firms have commented on GATO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

