State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.33% of Orchid Island Capital worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 42,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 216,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 68,562 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORC. TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.61 million, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.08%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -975.00%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.