State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.61% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

