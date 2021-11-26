State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Napco Security Technologies worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after buying an additional 92,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $915.23 million, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares in the company, valued at $158,323,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

