State Street Corp Reduces Position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,551 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.31% of Quotient worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 47.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $232.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.30. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

