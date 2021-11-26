State Street Corp Sells 12,711 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.82.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

