State Street Corp Takes Position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,000. State Street Corp owned 0.29% of Agiliti at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $314,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $476,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,159 shares of company stock worth $1,895,466.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGTI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Agiliti Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

