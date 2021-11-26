Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0434 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $4,682.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000733 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020473 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00014879 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

