Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.69

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 17858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,160.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 63,964 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 215,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 351,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.