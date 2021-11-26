Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Hits $8.07 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.07 billion and $1.12 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00064759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00194538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00078472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.00737982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00073774 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,540 coins and its circulating supply is 24,336,471,897 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

