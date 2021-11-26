STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) shares were down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNVVF shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

