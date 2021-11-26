STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 9.5%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) shares were down 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.80. Approximately 103,862 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 66,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price target on STEP Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

