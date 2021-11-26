stETH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.89 or 0.07449910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,879.09 or 0.99940235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

