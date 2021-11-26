STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

NYSE STM opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

