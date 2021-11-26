Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 26th (AEM, ATD.B, CGY, ERO, GIP, KGC, KUT, LUN, OGC, RSI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 26th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $74.00 to $73.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target cut by Acumen Capital from C$82.00 to C$78.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$28.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.25 to C$9.00.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.30.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) was given a C$11.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

