Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 26th (ALV, AM3D, ASML, BBVA, BMW, IFXA, JEN, KBX, KRN, PRU)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 26th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €237.00 ($269.32) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) was given a €30.00 ($34.09) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ASML (EPA:ASML)

was given a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.60 ($7.50) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €111.00 ($126.14) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €45.00 ($51.14) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €38.00 ($43.18) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €30.00 ($34.09) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €124.00 ($140.91) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €134.00 ($152.27) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €17.00 ($19.32) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €240.00 ($272.73) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

