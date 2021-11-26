Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 26th (CHE, CMCX, COR, DE, DLTR, ECO, GBG, IDEA, JWN, KURA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 26th:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $524.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chemed ended the third quarter of 2021 on a bullish note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The robust revenue growth across Roto-Rooter is encouraging. The decline in operating expenses and expansion of both margins during the quarter appear promising. The full-year strong projection for Roto Rooter as well as the revised 2021 EPS estimate exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate instills optimism. Chemed exited the third quarter of 2021 with no long-term debt, which again is a positive. Over the past three months, Chemed has outperformed its industry. On the flip side, a decline in VITAS revenues during the reported quarter was discouraging. The company had to cut VITAS revenue growth expectations for the full year, indicating the persistence of this challenging situation. The deterioration in short-term cash levels is worrisome.”

Get Chemed Co alerts:

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $170.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $442.00 to $485.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

GB Group (LON:GBG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock.

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $260.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medtronic’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the mark. The company registered organic growth in the Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Diabetes segments. The quarter’s gross and operating margins showed improvements on a year-over-year basis. In the past year, Medtronic has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, the sluggish top-line results reflected the unfavorable market impact of COVID-19 and health system labor shortages on medical device procedure volumes, primarily in the United States. In the quarter, Respiratory Interventions decreased in the mid-thirties, with sales of ventilators declining in the mid-fifties as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels. The company had to decline its revenue guidance for the full year on a projection of severe pandemic impact.”

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by Argus from $142.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target raised by Argus from $86.00 to $88.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.