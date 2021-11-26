Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 26th (FORT, SLN, SRC, SSAAY, SSNC, STAG, SUI, SZKMY, TASK, TRNO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 26th:

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

Get Forterra plc alerts:

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.