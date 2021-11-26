Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Colfax Put Options (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 19,239 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the average volume of 1,630 put options.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 38.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 41.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 642,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Colfax by 16.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Colfax by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

