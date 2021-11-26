Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 51.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

AMT stock remained flat at $$265.48 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.03 and a 200-day moving average of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.