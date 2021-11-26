Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,147 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after buying an additional 81,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

