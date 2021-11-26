Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,551 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 1.7% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.12. 35,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.