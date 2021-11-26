Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 91,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.