Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $30.48 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 6,776.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,165 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 18.3% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 414.36% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $30,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 568,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,010,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,819,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,012.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 102,887 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QQQM traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.33. 8,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average is $148.66. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $121.14 and a 12-month high of $167.91.

