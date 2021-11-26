Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 5.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.99. The company had a trading volume of 85,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.02. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

