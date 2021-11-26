Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,064 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 1.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC traded down $5.49 on Friday, reaching $196.40. 10,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day moving average is $181.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $134.53 and a 1-year high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,437 shares of company stock worth $20,058,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.59.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

