Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,194,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.05. 836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,364. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.08 and a 52 week high of $371.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.61.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

