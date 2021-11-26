Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $3.18 on Major Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 43.5% against the dollar. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00005818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $2.36 billion worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00236433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,481,906 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

