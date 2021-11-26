Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.66

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.66 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 4222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

