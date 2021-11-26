Strike Reaches Market Cap of $140.77 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $46.43 or 0.00085932 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $140.77 million and $5.74 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00064347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00073698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00099484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.48 or 0.07479952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,230.09 or 1.00368837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,031,959 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.