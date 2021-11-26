Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. Strong has a market cap of $70.74 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for $511.62 or 0.00939518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00074325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00099060 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.12 or 0.07479734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,339.48 or 0.99787060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.