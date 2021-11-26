StrongHands (SHND) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $486,130.17 and $380.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,442,610,915 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

