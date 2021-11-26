Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lifted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $8.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.70. 37,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.83. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

