Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

FUJHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

