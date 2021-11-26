Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.65. Subaru has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

FUJHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subaru from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Earnings History and Estimates for Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

