Substratum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,002.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $2,002.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00236033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.