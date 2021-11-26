Successful Portfolios LLC Buys 1,868 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $62.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,687. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.