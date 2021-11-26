Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.87

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 8414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNCY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $91,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant Whitney sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $34,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,172,270 shares of company stock valued at $287,690,904 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

