Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.94

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 52040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

SUHJY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.