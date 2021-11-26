Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.07

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$66.07 and traded as high as C$70.19. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$69.77, with a volume of 4,864,978 shares trading hands.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$68.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.07. The company has a market cap of C$40.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.6500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total transaction of C$2,108,322.68.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

