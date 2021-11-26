Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.61 million and $1.73 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.16 or 0.07526355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00086698 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,039,981 coins and its circulating supply is 335,587,480 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

