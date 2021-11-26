Superdry (SEPGY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Superdry (OTCMKTS: SEPGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/25/2021 – Superdry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. "

11/24/2021 – Superdry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Superdry was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

11/13/2021 – Superdry was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938. Superdry plc has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

