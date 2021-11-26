SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Tops $1.62

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 26th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $578.21 million and approximately $76.65 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00015973 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

